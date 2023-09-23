Cordatus Wealth Management LLC Acquires New Holdings in Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL)

Cordatus Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor bought 1,037 shares of the conglomerate’s stock, valued at approximately $266,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in Carlisle Companies by 48.1% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 20,327 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $4,998,000 after acquiring an additional 6,603 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its stake in shares of Carlisle Companies by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 29,831 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $7,549,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its holdings in shares of Carlisle Companies by 3.5% in the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 2,160 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $531,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of Carlisle Companies by 7.9% during the first quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 4,958 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,206,000 after buying an additional 363 shares during the period. Finally, Sei Investments Co. grew its holdings in shares of Carlisle Companies by 23.6% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 53,110 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $13,028,000 after buying an additional 10,150 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.70% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have commented on CSL. StockNews.com began coverage on Carlisle Companies in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Zelman & Associates lowered shares of Carlisle Companies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, August 18th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Carlisle Companies from $310.00 to $320.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $313.33.

Carlisle Companies Trading Down 0.6 %

NYSE CSL opened at $254.26 on Friday. Carlisle Companies Incorporated has a 12 month low of $203.65 and a 12 month high of $301.71. The company has a current ratio of 2.58, a quick ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $270.60 and a 200-day moving average of $242.30. The company has a market cap of $12.69 billion, a PE ratio of 18.28, a PEG ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 0.96.

Carlisle Companies (NYSE:CSL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The conglomerate reported $5.18 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.73 by $0.45. The firm had revenue of $1.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.58 billion. Carlisle Companies had a net margin of 12.18% and a return on equity of 29.71%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $6.15 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Carlisle Companies Incorporated will post 17.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Carlisle Companies Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, August 17th were issued a dividend of $0.85 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 16th. This represents a $3.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.34%. This is a boost from Carlisle Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. Carlisle Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.44%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Lori A. Snyder sold 300 shares of Carlisle Companies stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $277.37, for a total transaction of $83,211.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 548 shares in the company, valued at approximately $151,998.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Carlisle Companies Profile

Carlisle Companies Incorporated operates as a manufacturer of engineered products in the United States, Europe, Asia, Mexico, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Carlisle Construction Materials, Carlisle Weatherproofing Technologies, Carlisle Interconnect Technologies, and Carlisle Fluid Technologies.

