Cordatus Wealth Management LLC Invests $256,000 in Five Below, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVE)

Cordatus Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Five Below, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVE – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 1,304 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $256,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Picton Mahoney Asset Management increased its stake in Five Below by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. Picton Mahoney Asset Management now owns 1,145 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $203,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC increased its stake in Five Below by 0.6% in the first quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC now owns 9,474 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,951,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC increased its stake in Five Below by 0.6% in the first quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 9,777 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,014,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its stake in Five Below by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 2,534 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $448,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stephens Inc. AR increased its stake in Five Below by 7.5% in the first quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 1,044 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $215,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares during the last quarter.

Five Below Stock Down 1.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ FIVE opened at $147.88 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $183.09 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $191.62. Five Below, Inc. has a 52-week low of $128.30 and a 52-week high of $220.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.36, a PEG ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.21.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Five Below ( NASDAQ:FIVE Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 30th. The specialty retailer reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.01. Five Below had a return on equity of 20.23% and a net margin of 8.35%. The firm had revenue of $759.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $760.02 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.74 earnings per share. Five Below’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Five Below, Inc. will post 5.45 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Five Below from $220.00 to $205.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 31st. UBS Group dropped their price target on Five Below from $240.00 to $230.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 31st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Five Below from $238.00 to $239.00 in a research note on Friday, June 2nd. Craig Hallum dropped their price target on Five Below from $224.00 to $215.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 31st. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group dropped their price target on Five Below from $225.00 to $220.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Five Below presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $216.86.

Insider Buying and Selling at Five Below

In other news, CEO Joel D. Anderson acquired 3,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 8th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $161.50 per share, for a total transaction of $500,650.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 99,656 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,094,444. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Five Below

(Free Report)

Five Below, Inc operates as a specialty value retailer in the United States. The company offers range of accessories, which includes novelty socks, sunglasses, jewelry, scarves, gloves, hair accessories, athletic tops and bottoms, and t-shirts, as well as nail polish, lip gloss, fragrance, and branded cosmetics; and personalized living space products, such as glitter lamps, posters, frames, fleece blankets, plush items, pillows, candles, incense, lighting, novelty décor, accent furniture, and related items, as well as provides storage options.

