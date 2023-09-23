Cordatus Wealth Management LLC Invests $245,000 in Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX)

Cordatus Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 2,596 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $245,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences by 6.6% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,466,650 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,363,094,000 after purchasing an additional 838,997 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences by 1.9% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,799,915 shares of the company’s stock worth $384,627,000 after purchasing an additional 69,729 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in Neurocrine Biosciences by 20.7% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,947,064 shares of the company’s stock valued at $197,082,000 after buying an additional 333,400 shares in the last quarter. Armistice Capital LLC boosted its stake in Neurocrine Biosciences by 76.9% during the first quarter. Armistice Capital LLC now owns 1,592,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $161,142,000 after buying an additional 692,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Neurocrine Biosciences by 3.4% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,435,737 shares of the company’s stock valued at $145,127,000 after buying an additional 47,042 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.54% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Neurocrine Biosciences

In other Neurocrine Biosciences news, insider Jude Onyia sold 3,198 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.37, for a total transaction of $343,369.26. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 9,638 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,034,832.06. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Kevin Charles Gorman sold 9,328 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.40, for a total value of $1,001,827.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 499,754 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $53,673,579.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Jude Onyia sold 3,198 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.37, for a total value of $343,369.26. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 9,638 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,034,832.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 29,646 shares of company stock worth $3,238,890. Company insiders own 4.40% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Neurocrine Biosciences from $108.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on Neurocrine Biosciences from $150.00 to $154.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 21st. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating and set a $130.00 price objective on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on Neurocrine Biosciences from $145.00 to $125.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 6th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Neurocrine Biosciences from $148.00 to $152.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 13th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $128.52.

Neurocrine Biosciences Price Performance

NBIX stock opened at $113.74 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 65.75, a P/E/G ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 0.46. The business has a 50-day moving average of $106.27 and a 200-day moving average of $100.37. Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $89.04 and a fifty-two week high of $129.29.

Neurocrine Biosciences (NASDAQ:NBIX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 1st. The company reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $452.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $448.29 million. Neurocrine Biosciences had a return on equity of 10.39% and a net margin of 10.54%. Equities analysts expect that Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. will post 2.2 EPS for the current year.

Neurocrine Biosciences Company Profile

Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc discovers, develops, and markets pharmaceuticals for neurological, endocrine, and psychiatric disorders. The company's portfolio includes treatments for tardive dyskinesia, Parkinson's disease, endometriosis, and uterine fibroids, as well as clinical programs in various therapeutic areas.

