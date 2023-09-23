Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:MAA) Holdings Lowered by My Legacy Advisors LLC

My Legacy Advisors LLC lessened its position in Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:MAA – Free Report) by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,234 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 80 shares during the quarter. My Legacy Advisors LLC’s holdings in Mid-America Apartment Communities were worth $348,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in Mid-America Apartment Communities during the fourth quarter valued at $38,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Mid-America Apartment Communities during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Mid-America Apartment Communities in the first quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Quarry LP grew its position in Mid-America Apartment Communities by 186.5% in the first quarter. Quarry LP now owns 275 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 179 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raleigh Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities by 35.5% during the 1st quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 313 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.42% of the company’s stock.

MAA has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Mid-America Apartment Communities from $156.50 to $148.50 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 12th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from $163.00 to $165.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 18th. Barclays decreased their price objective on Mid-America Apartment Communities from $192.00 to $181.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 31st. Finally, Bank of America began coverage on Mid-America Apartment Communities in a report on Tuesday, September 5th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $158.00 target price for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $166.32.

In related news, Director William Reid Sanders acquired 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 7th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $146.84 per share, with a total value of $440,520.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 24,627 shares in the company, valued at $3,616,228.68. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.33% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities stock opened at $130.22 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $144.13 and a 200 day simple moving average of $148.10. The firm has a market cap of $15.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.43, a P/E/G ratio of 4.97 and a beta of 0.77. Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $130.12 and a fifty-two week high of $176.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.26 and a quick ratio of 0.26.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 31st. Investors of record on Friday, October 13th will be issued a $1.40 dividend. This represents a $5.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 12th. Mid-America Apartment Communities’s dividend payout ratio is 109.38%.

MAA, an S&P 500 company, is a real estate investment trust (REIT) focused on delivering full-cycle and superior investment performance for shareholders through the ownership, management, acquisition, development and redevelopment of quality apartment communities primarily in the Southeast, Southwest and Mid-Atlantic regions of the United States.

