Cordatus Wealth Management LLC Invests $253,000 in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO)

Cordatus Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO – Free Report) in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm purchased 1,041 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $253,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 200.0% during the 1st quarter. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC now owns 150 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $39,466,680,000. Milestone Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. RE Dickinson Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 204.7% during the 1st quarter. RE Dickinson Investment Advisors LLC now owns 195 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 131 shares during the last quarter. Finally, General Partner Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $44,000.

iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA IWO opened at $223.41 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $9.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.55 and a beta of 1.15. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $240.23 and its 200-day simple moving average is $233.07. iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $201.72 and a 52 week high of $255.10.

About iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF

iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell 2000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

