Cordatus Wealth Management LLC Purchases New Position in American Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:AFG)

Cordatus Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in American Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:AFG – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 2,114 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $251,000.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Machina Capital S.A.S. purchased a new stake in American Financial Group during the first quarter worth $26,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in American Financial Group during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp purchased a new stake in American Financial Group during the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in American Financial Group by 372.1% during the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 321 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 253 shares during the period. Finally, Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in American Financial Group during the fourth quarter worth $52,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.50% of the company’s stock.

American Financial Group Stock Performance

Shares of AFG stock opened at $113.30 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $115.40 and its 200-day simple moving average is $117.31. The company has a market cap of $9.61 billion, a PE ratio of 11.33 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a current ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. American Financial Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $108.58 and a 12-month high of $150.98.

American Financial Group Cuts Dividend

American Financial Group ( NYSE:AFG Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The insurance provider reported $2.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.85 by ($0.47). American Financial Group had a net margin of 11.38% and a return on equity of 22.51%. The firm had revenue of $1.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.85 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.85 earnings per share. Analysts expect that American Financial Group, Inc. will post 10.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 25th. Investors of record on Friday, July 14th were given a $0.63 dividend. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 13th. American Financial Group’s payout ratio is 25.20%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

AFG has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on American Financial Group from $162.00 to $150.00 in a report on Thursday, July 6th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on American Financial Group in a research report on Thursday, September 7th. They set a “hold” rating and a $120.00 price target on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on American Financial Group in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, American Financial Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $143.75.

American Financial Group Profile

American Financial Group, Inc, an insurance holding company, provides specialty property and casualty insurance products in the United States. It offers property and transportation insurance products, such as physical damage and liability coverage for buses and trucks, inland and ocean marine, agricultural-related products, and other commercial property and specialty transportation coverages; specialty casualty insurance, including primarily excess and surplus, executive and professional liability, general liability, umbrella and excess liability, and specialty coverage in targeted markets, as well as customized programs for small to mid-sized businesses and workers' compensation insurance; and specialty financial insurance products comprising risk management insurance programs for lending and leasing institutions, fidelity and surety products, and trade credit insurance.

