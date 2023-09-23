Arden Trust Co Sells 11,149 Shares of Suncor Energy Inc. (NYSE:SU)

Arden Trust Co cut its position in shares of Suncor Energy Inc. (NYSE:SU – Free Report) (TSE:SU) by 33.6% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 22,044 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 11,149 shares during the period. Arden Trust Co’s holdings in Suncor Energy were worth $646,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. OLD National Bancorp IN raised its position in shares of Suncor Energy by 7.5% in the 1st quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 7,342 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $228,000 after acquiring an additional 512 shares in the last quarter. MAI Capital Management raised its position in shares of Suncor Energy by 12.1% in the 1st quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 13,941 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $433,000 after acquiring an additional 1,506 shares in the last quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky bought a new position in shares of Suncor Energy in the 2nd quarter worth $59,000. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund bought a new position in shares of Suncor Energy in the 1st quarter worth $3,367,000. Finally, Maryland State Retirement & Pension System raised its position in shares of Suncor Energy by 351.2% in the 2nd quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 202,277 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $5,936,000 after acquiring an additional 157,443 shares in the last quarter. 60.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Suncor Energy Stock Down 0.9 %

Shares of SU stock opened at $33.88 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 0.76. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $32.25 and its 200 day moving average price is $30.86. The company has a market cap of $44.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.27. Suncor Energy Inc. has a 1-year low of $26.42 and a 1-year high of $37.23.

Suncor Energy Increases Dividend

Suncor Energy ( NYSE:SU Get Free Report ) (TSE:SU) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 14th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $8.72 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.89 billion. Suncor Energy had a return on equity of 20.19% and a net margin of 11.30%. On average, research analysts expect that Suncor Energy Inc. will post 3.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.393 per share. This represents a $1.57 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 31st. This is an increase from Suncor Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. Suncor Energy’s payout ratio is presently 45.70%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

SU has been the subject of several recent research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Suncor Energy in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised Suncor Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $44.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 23rd. BMO Capital Markets downgraded Suncor Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 13th. UBS Group started coverage on Suncor Energy in a research note on Wednesday, July 12th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Desjardins downgraded Suncor Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $49.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, September 18th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $52.50.

Suncor Energy Company Profile

(Free Report)

Suncor Energy Inc operates as an integrated energy company in Canada and internationally. It operates through Oil Sands; Exploration and Production; and Refining and Marketing segments. The Oil Sands segment explores, develops, and produces bitumen, synthetic crude oil, and related products. This segment also engages in syncrude oil sands mining and upgrading operations; and marketing, supply, transportation, and risk management of crude oil, natural gas, power, and byproducts.

