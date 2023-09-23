Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC Lowers Holdings in iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:FALN)

Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC cut its holdings in iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:FALN – Free Report) by 20.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,498 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,776 shares during the period. Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF were worth $469,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF by 2,404.0% in the 1st quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. now owns 626 shares of the company’s stock worth $177,000 after purchasing an additional 601 shares in the last quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Howe & Rusling Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF by 151.4% during the 1st quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. now owns 1,282 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 772 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF by 35.3% during the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,885 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 492 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF by 2,729.1% during the 4th quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,112 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,000 after acquiring an additional 3,002 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of FALN opened at $25.00 on Friday. iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $23.41 and a 1 year high of $25.86. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $25.25 and its 200-day simple moving average is $25.09.

iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF Announces Dividend

iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF Profile

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 8th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 5th were issued a dividend of $0.116 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 1st. This represents a $1.39 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.57%.

The iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF (FALN) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks a market value weighted index of bonds that were rated investment grade at issuance, but later downgraded to sub-investment grade. FALN was launched on Jun 14, 2016 and is managed by BlackRock.

