Arden Trust Co Sells 64,745 Shares of Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PZA)

Arden Trust Co lowered its position in Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PZA – Free Report) by 71.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 26,455 shares of the company’s stock after selling 64,745 shares during the period. Arden Trust Co’s holdings in Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF were worth $624,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Addison Advisors LLC grew its position in Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF by 1.6% during the first quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 28,760 shares of the company’s stock valued at $681,000 after buying an additional 455 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF by 0.9% during the first quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 60,719 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,438,000 after buying an additional 565 shares during the period. StrategIQ Financial Group LLC grew its position in Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF by 1.1% during the first quarter. StrategIQ Financial Group LLC now owns 61,640 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,460,000 after buying an additional 650 shares during the period. RFG Advisory LLC grew its position in Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF by 8.1% during the fourth quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 10,756 shares of the company’s stock valued at $257,000 after buying an additional 804 shares during the period. Finally, Lebenthal Global Advisors LLC grew its position in Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF by 0.9% during the first quarter. Lebenthal Global Advisors LLC now owns 93,604 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,217,000 after buying an additional 866 shares during the period.

Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF Stock Performance

PZA opened at $22.54 on Friday. Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $21.65 and a fifty-two week high of $24.14. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $23.19 and a 200 day moving average of $23.42.

Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF Company Profile

The Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF (PZA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of investment grade, tax-exempt debt publicly issued by a US state with at least 15 years remaining to maturity. PZA was launched on Oct 11, 2007 and is managed by Invesco.

