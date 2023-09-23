ETRACS Alerian MLP Index ETN Series B (NYSEARCA:AMUB) Shares Sold by IMC Chicago LLC

IMC Chicago LLC lessened its stake in ETRACS Alerian MLP Index ETN Series B (NYSEARCA:AMUB – Free Report) by 29.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 27,903 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,623 shares during the period. IMC Chicago LLC owned 0.34% of ETRACS Alerian MLP Index ETN Series B worth $403,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Separately, Citadel Advisors LLC increased its position in ETRACS Alerian MLP Index ETN Series B by 168.7% during the 2nd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 177,370 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,111,000 after purchasing an additional 111,359 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA AMUB opened at $15.40 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $15.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.47. ETRACS Alerian MLP Index ETN Series B has a 12-month low of $12.06 and a 12-month high of $15.68.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 6th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 28th were given a dividend of $0.2597 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 25th.

