Arden Trust Co Acquires Shares of 27,862 Xerox Holdings Co. (NYSE:XRX)

Arden Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of Xerox Holdings Co. (NYSE:XRX – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 27,862 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $415,000.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Xerox by 15.1% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,540,136 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $239,318,000 after buying an additional 2,033,262 shares in the last quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Xerox in the fourth quarter worth about $19,940,000. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Xerox by 81.3% in the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,889,370 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $28,378,000 after buying an additional 847,204 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Xerox by 14.8% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,706,349 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $71,049,000 after buying an additional 607,148 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Xerox in the fourth quarter worth about $7,594,000. 83.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Xerox

In other Xerox news, EVP Suzan Morno-Wade sold 5,980 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.00, for a total transaction of $95,680.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 55,449 shares in the company, valued at $887,184. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

Xerox Stock Down 1.5 %

XRX stock opened at $16.09 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The company’s 50 day moving average is $15.87 and its 200 day moving average is $15.19. The stock has a market cap of $2.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.13 and a beta of 1.67. Xerox Holdings Co. has a 1-year low of $11.80 and a 1-year high of $18.00.

Xerox (NYSE:XRX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 25th. The information technology services provider reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.12. Xerox had a negative net margin of 3.52% and a positive return on equity of 9.89%. The company had revenue of $1.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.75 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.13 earnings per share. Xerox’s revenue for the quarter was up .4% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Xerox Holdings Co. will post 1.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Xerox Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 29th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.22%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 28th. Xerox’s payout ratio is currently -58.14%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Xerox in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Xerox currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.75.

Xerox Company Profile

Xerox Holdings Corporation, a workplace technology company, designs, develops, and sells document management systems and solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, India, and internationally. It offers workplace solutions, including desktop monochrome, and color and multifunction printers; digital printing presses and light production devices, and solutions; and digital services that leverage workflow automation, personalization and communication software, content management solutions, and digitization services.

