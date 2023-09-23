Arden Trust Co Cuts Holdings in Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB)

Arden Trust Co reduced its position in Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB – Free Report) by 10.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,544 shares of the company’s stock after selling 409 shares during the quarter. Arden Trust Co’s holdings in Airbnb were worth $454,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in ABNB. Lincoln National Corp raised its position in Airbnb by 38.0% in the first quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 5,084 shares of the company’s stock valued at $632,000 after purchasing an additional 1,401 shares during the period. abrdn plc grew its stake in shares of Airbnb by 74.0% during the first quarter. abrdn plc now owns 71,269 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,866,000 after acquiring an additional 30,313 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in shares of Airbnb by 3.8% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,638 shares of the company’s stock valued at $453,000 after acquiring an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund grew its stake in shares of Airbnb by 23.3% during the first quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 46,108 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,736,000 after acquiring an additional 8,706 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Airbnb by 99.2% during the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 19,633 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,400,000 after acquiring an additional 9,778 shares in the last quarter. 44.19% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:ABNB opened at $132.20 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $85.57 billion, a PE ratio of 38.54, a P/E/G ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.29. Airbnb, Inc. has a 1 year low of $81.91 and a 1 year high of $154.95. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $138.89 and a 200 day moving average price of $126.11. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

Airbnb ( NASDAQ:ABNB Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.21. Airbnb had a net margin of 25.31% and a return on equity of 42.90%. The business had revenue of $2.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.42 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.56 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 18.1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Airbnb, Inc. will post 3.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ABNB has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Bank of America raised their target price on Airbnb from $135.00 to $146.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 12th. TD Cowen lowered their target price on Airbnb from $158.00 to $145.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Mizuho lifted their price target on Airbnb from $125.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 31st. Susquehanna lifted their price target on Airbnb from $155.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Monday, August 7th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Airbnb from $120.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $144.81.

In related news, insider Nathan Blecharczyk sold 60,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.22, for a total value of $8,713,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 1,084,797 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $157,534,220.34. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CTO Aristotle N. Balogh sold 2,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.00, for a total transaction of $338,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 203,401 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,018,323. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Nathan Blecharczyk sold 60,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.22, for a total transaction of $8,713,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,084,797 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $157,534,220.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 2,147,348 shares of company stock valued at $295,803,385 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 30.84% of the company’s stock.

Airbnb, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a platform that enables hosts to offer stays and experiences to guests worldwide. The company's marketplace model connects hosts and guests online or through mobile devices to book spaces and experiences. It primarily offers private rooms, primary homes, or vacation homes.

