Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC Has $398,000 Stock Position in VanEck Short High Yield Muni ETF (BATS:SHYD)

Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC lowered its holdings in VanEck Short High Yield Muni ETF (BATS:SHYD – Free Report) by 5.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,868 shares of the company’s stock after selling 964 shares during the period. Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.10% of VanEck Short High Yield Muni ETF worth $398,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its position in VanEck Short High Yield Muni ETF by 186.7% in the 1st quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 2,007 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 1,307 shares during the period. Sigma Planning Corp increased its position in shares of VanEck Short High Yield Muni ETF by 8.0% during the first quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 48,235 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,075,000 after buying an additional 3,559 shares during the period. Occidental Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of VanEck Short High Yield Muni ETF by 2.9% during the first quarter. Occidental Asset Management LLC now owns 34,034 shares of the company’s stock worth $759,000 after buying an additional 957 shares during the period. DAVENPORT & Co LLC increased its position in shares of VanEck Short High Yield Muni ETF by 5.9% during the first quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 23,919 shares of the company’s stock worth $533,000 after buying an additional 1,332 shares during the period. Finally, Global Strategic Investment Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of VanEck Short High Yield Muni ETF during the first quarter worth $6,218,000.

VanEck Short High Yield Muni ETF Stock Performance

Shares of BATS SHYD opened at $21.83 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $22.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is $22.19.

VanEck Short High Yield Muni ETF Dividend Announcement

VanEck Short High Yield Muni ETF Company Profile

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 7th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 5th were paid a dividend of $0.053 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 3rd.

The VanEck Short High Yield Muni ETF (SHYD) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks a market value-weighted US bond index composed of high-yield municipal bonds with 1-12 years remaining in maturity. SHYD was launched on Jan 13, 2014 and is managed by VanEck.

