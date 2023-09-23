Hofer & Associates. Inc Lowers Stake in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

Hofer & Associates. Inc reduced its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST – Free Report) by 7.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,253 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 98 shares during the period. Costco Wholesale makes up 0.6% of Hofer & Associates. Inc’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest holding. Hofer & Associates. Inc’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $674,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Costco Wholesale by 18.0% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,634,627 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $3,941,708,000 after purchasing an additional 1,315,174 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale by 1.4% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 8,210,385 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $4,069,186,000 after acquiring an additional 111,505 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale by 118,320.2% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,396,524 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $3,376,513,000 after acquiring an additional 7,390,278 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale by 10.6% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 5,595,523 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $2,780,247,000 after acquiring an additional 535,776 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Costco Wholesale in the fourth quarter valued at about $2,328,844,000. 66.31% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Costco Wholesale Stock Performance

Shares of COST opened at $558.59 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $553.47 and a two-hundred day moving average of $521.59. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The stock has a market cap of $247.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.38, a PEG ratio of 4.10 and a beta of 0.79. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 12-month low of $447.90 and a 12-month high of $571.16.

Costco Wholesale Dividend Announcement

Analyst Ratings Changes

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 25th were given a $1.02 dividend. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.73%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 24th. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.22%.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Evercore ISI lifted their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $595.00 to $600.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, September 8th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $475.00 to $510.00 in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $575.00 target price on shares of Costco Wholesale in a report on Thursday, August 31st. HSBC initiated coverage on shares of Costco Wholesale in a report on Friday. They issued a “hold” rating and a $600.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $535.00 to $550.00 in a report on Friday, July 7th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $567.96.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Susan L. Decker sold 1,565 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $533.00, for a total value of $834,145.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 13,329 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,104,357. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

About Costco Wholesale

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Japan, Korea, Australia, Spain, France, Iceland, China, and Taiwan. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

