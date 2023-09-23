Arden Trust Co Sells 505 Shares of Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW)

Arden Trust Co trimmed its position in shares of Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW – Free Report) by 12.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,720 shares of the company’s stock after selling 505 shares during the period. Arden Trust Co’s holdings in Snowflake were worth $654,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Snowflake by 3.1% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,414,226 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,069,681,000 after purchasing an additional 400,044 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Snowflake by 3.0% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,782,936 shares of the company’s stock valued at $892,229,000 after purchasing an additional 165,875 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in Snowflake by 7.9% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,420,395 shares of the company’s stock valued at $527,733,000 after purchasing an additional 251,486 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Snowflake during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $477,435,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Snowflake by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,989,947 shares of the company’s stock worth $460,610,000 after acquiring an additional 106,409 shares in the last quarter. 63.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, SVP Christian Kleinerman sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $184.94, for a total transaction of $277,410.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 765,897 shares in the company, valued at approximately $141,644,991.18. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, SVP Christian Kleinerman sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $184.94, for a total value of $277,410.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 765,897 shares in the company, valued at approximately $141,644,991.18. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Frank Slootman sold 8,334 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.35, for a total transaction of $1,378,026.90. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 182,913 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $30,244,664.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 642,664 shares of company stock worth $113,526,822 in the last three months. Insiders own 8.30% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently commented on SNOW. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $216.00 target price on shares of Snowflake in a report on Tuesday, September 5th. Barclays reduced their target price on Snowflake from $190.00 to $183.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 24th. 888 reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of Snowflake in a report on Wednesday, June 28th. DA Davidson assumed coverage on Snowflake in a report on Thursday, September 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $200.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $215.00 price objective on shares of Snowflake in a report on Friday, June 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $189.30.

Shares of NYSE SNOW opened at $149.78 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $49.38 billion, a PE ratio of -56.31 and a beta of 0.78. Snowflake Inc. has a 1-year low of $119.27 and a 1-year high of $193.94. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $161.91 and a 200 day moving average price of $160.00.

Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 23rd. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by $0.12. Snowflake had a negative net margin of 35.22% and a negative return on equity of 14.07%. The firm had revenue of $674.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $662.22 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.67) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Snowflake Inc. will post -1.62 EPS for the current year.

Snowflake Inc provides a cloud-based data platform for various organizations in the United States and internationally. Its platform offers Data Cloud, which enables customers to consolidate data into a single source of truth to drive meaningful business insights, build data-driven applications, and share data and data products.

