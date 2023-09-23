Arden Trust Co Buys 182 Shares of Seagate Technology Holdings plc (NASDAQ:STX)

Arden Trust Co grew its stake in shares of Seagate Technology Holdings plc (NASDAQ:STX – Free Report) by 1.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,336 shares of the data storage provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 182 shares during the period. Arden Trust Co’s holdings in Seagate Technology were worth $701,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of STX. Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Seagate Technology by 65.3% during the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,805 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $1,061,000 after acquiring an additional 4,663 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in shares of Seagate Technology by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 182,883 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $16,441,000 after acquiring an additional 1,037 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its position in shares of Seagate Technology by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 26,946 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $2,422,000 after acquiring an additional 1,237 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. grew its position in shares of Seagate Technology by 153.5% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 89,250 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $8,059,000 after acquiring an additional 54,038 shares during the period. Finally, Aviva PLC grew its position in shares of Seagate Technology by 44.3% during the 1st quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 95,541 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $8,589,000 after acquiring an additional 29,329 shares during the period. 85.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Seagate Technology alerts:

Seagate Technology Stock Up 0.7 %

Shares of Seagate Technology stock opened at $65.90 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $13.70 billion, a PE ratio of -25.84 and a beta of 1.08. Seagate Technology Holdings plc has a 12-month low of $47.47 and a 12-month high of $74.51. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $65.11 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $62.67.

Seagate Technology Announces Dividend

Seagate Technology ( NASDAQ:STX Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The data storage provider reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $1.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.68 billion. Seagate Technology had a negative net margin of 7.16% and a negative return on equity of 69.08%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 39.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.41 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Seagate Technology Holdings plc will post -0.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 26th will be paid a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 25th. Seagate Technology’s payout ratio is currently -109.80%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO William D. Mosley sold 200,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.28, for a total transaction of $14,056,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 616,309 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $43,314,196.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Seagate Technology news, CEO William D. Mosley sold 200,000 shares of Seagate Technology stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.28, for a total value of $14,056,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 616,309 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $43,314,196.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Katherine Schuelke sold 7,832 shares of Seagate Technology stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.10, for a total transaction of $494,199.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 28,812 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,818,037.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 210,178 shares of company stock valued at $14,701,258 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.89% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

STX has been the subject of several analyst reports. Barclays downgraded shares of Seagate Technology from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $65.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, September 7th. Summit Insights downgraded shares of Seagate Technology from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, July 27th. Mizuho cut their price objective on shares of Seagate Technology from $69.00 to $66.00 in a report on Thursday, July 27th. Bank of America cut their price objective on shares of Seagate Technology from $71.00 to $70.00 in a report on Thursday, June 8th. Finally, Susquehanna increased their target price on shares of Seagate Technology from $33.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $62.28.

View Our Latest Analysis on Seagate Technology

About Seagate Technology

(Free Report)

Seagate Technology Holdings plc provides data storage technology and solutions in Singapore, the United States, the Netherlands, and internationally. It provides mass capacity storage products, including enterprise nearline hard disk drives (HDDs), enterprise nearline solid state drives (SSDs), enterprise nearline systems, video and image HDDs, and network-attached storage drives.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding STX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Seagate Technology Holdings plc (NASDAQ:STX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Seagate Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Seagate Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.