Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS) Shares Sold by Arden Trust Co

Arden Trust Co lowered its holdings in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS – Free Report) by 27.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 2,805 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,078 shares during the quarter. Arden Trust Co’s holdings in Zoetis were worth $483,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of ZTS. Bartlett & Co. LLC raised its stake in Zoetis by 9.2% in the 2nd quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 248,390 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,775,000 after purchasing an additional 20,909 shares during the last quarter. MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH acquired a new position in Zoetis in the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,187,000. Maple Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Zoetis by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Maple Capital Management Inc. now owns 77,420 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,332,000 after purchasing an additional 1,635 shares during the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in Zoetis by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 5,537 shares of the company’s stock valued at $954,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cherry Creek Investment Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Zoetis by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Cherry Creek Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 3,298 shares of the company’s stock valued at $568,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.47% of the company’s stock.

Zoetis Stock Up 0.1 %

NYSE ZTS opened at $176.82 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $81.39 billion, a PE ratio of 37.15, a P/E/G ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 0.78. Zoetis Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $124.15 and a fifty-two week high of $194.99. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $184.38 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $175.49. The company has a quick ratio of 1.97, a current ratio of 3.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Zoetis ( NYSE:ZTS Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported $1.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.31 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $2.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.16 billion. Zoetis had a return on equity of 52.02% and a net margin of 26.92%. Zoetis’s quarterly revenue was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.20 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Zoetis Inc. will post 5.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on ZTS. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Zoetis from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 14th. StockNews.com cut Zoetis from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $205.00 target price on shares of Zoetis in a report on Tuesday, September 12th. Argus boosted their target price on Zoetis from $190.00 to $201.00 in a report on Tuesday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on Zoetis from $204.00 to $213.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $222.44.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Zoetis news, EVP Roxanne Lagano sold 923 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.58, for a total value of $165,752.34. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 24,511 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,401,685.38. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Robert J. Polzer sold 1,179 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $189.94, for a total transaction of $223,939.26. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 2,353 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $446,928.82. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Roxanne Lagano sold 923 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.58, for a total value of $165,752.34. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 24,511 shares in the company, valued at $4,401,685.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 25,930 shares of company stock worth $4,691,799 in the last 90 days. 0.12% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Zoetis

Zoetis Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and commercializes animal health medicines, vaccines, and diagnostic products in the United States and internationally. It commercializes products primarily across species, including livestock, such as cattle, swine, poultry, fish, and sheep and others; and companion animals comprising dogs, cats, and horses.

