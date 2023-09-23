Patten & Patten Inc. TN Acquires 753 Shares of Roche Holding AG (OTCMKTS:RHHBY)

Patten & Patten Inc. TN boosted its holdings in shares of Roche Holding AG (OTCMKTS:RHHBY – Free Report) by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 16,225 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 753 shares during the period. Patten & Patten Inc. TN’s holdings in Roche were worth $620,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Aurora Investment Counsel bought a new stake in Roche during the first quarter worth $2,048,331,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new stake in Roche during the first quarter worth $103,000. Alan B. Lancz & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Roche during the fourth quarter worth $304,000. Principal Street Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Roche during the fourth quarter worth $341,000. Finally, SYSTM Wealth Solutions LLC acquired a new position in shares of Roche during the fourth quarter worth $519,000.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Berenberg Bank downgraded shares of Roche from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 5th. HSBC began coverage on shares of Roche in a report on Friday, July 14th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Bank of America downgraded Roche from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 31st. Finally, TD Cowen decreased their price objective on Roche from $45.00 to $40.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $116.25.

Shares of OTCMKTS RHHBY opened at $34.27 on Friday. Roche Holding AG has a fifty-two week low of $34.26 and a fifty-two week high of $43.32. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $37.26 and its 200 day simple moving average is $37.87.

Roche Holding AG engages in the pharmaceuticals and diagnostics businesses in Switzerland, Germany, the United States, and internationally. The company offers pharmaceutical products in the therapeutic areas of oncology, neuroscience, infectious diseases, immunology, hemophilia, ophthalmology, dermatology, respiratory, anemia, inflammatory and autoimmune, and transplantation.

