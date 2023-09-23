Patten & Patten Inc. TN Sells 7,880 Shares of Park Hotels & Resorts Inc. (NYSE:PK)

Patten & Patten Inc. TN reduced its position in Park Hotels & Resorts Inc. (NYSE:PK – Free Report) by 11.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 60,120 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 7,880 shares during the period. Patten & Patten Inc. TN’s holdings in Park Hotels & Resorts were worth $771,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp raised its stake in shares of Park Hotels & Resorts by 102.0% during the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 4,026 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 2,033 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management increased its position in shares of Park Hotels & Resorts by 1,254.0% during the first quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 4,265 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 3,950 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Park Hotels & Resorts by 76.1% in the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 4,749 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 2,052 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in shares of Park Hotels & Resorts by 353.7% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 7,055 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $83,000 after acquiring an additional 5,500 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new position in Park Hotels & Resorts during the second quarter valued at approximately $104,000. 91.40% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Park Hotels & Resorts alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Park Hotels & Resorts from $13.00 to $15.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 12th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Park Hotels & Resorts from $14.00 to $13.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 25th. StockNews.com began coverage on Park Hotels & Resorts in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Park Hotels & Resorts from $17.00 to $16.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. Finally, Truist Financial cut their price target on shares of Park Hotels & Resorts from $19.00 to $17.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $17.43.

Park Hotels & Resorts Stock Down 1.1 %

Shares of NYSE PK opened at $11.93 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.57 billion, a P/E ratio of -47.70, a PEG ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.92. Park Hotels & Resorts Inc. has a one year low of $10.70 and a one year high of $15.38. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $12.91 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $12.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 2.67 and a quick ratio of 2.67.

Park Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:PK – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The financial services provider reported ($0.70) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.58 by ($1.28). The business had revenue of $714.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $725.05 million. Park Hotels & Resorts had a negative net margin of 1.79% and a negative return on equity of 1.14%. As a group, analysts expect that Park Hotels & Resorts Inc. will post 1.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Park Hotels & Resorts Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 16th. Investors of record on Friday, September 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.03%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 28th. Park Hotels & Resorts’s dividend payout ratio is presently -240.00%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Park Hotels & Resorts news, Director Geoffrey Garrett sold 14,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.83, for a total value of $179,620.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 31,777 shares in the company, valued at $407,698.91. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.26% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Park Hotels & Resorts Company Profile

(Free Report)

Park is one of the largest publicly-traded lodging REITs with a diverse portfolio of iconic and market-leading hotels and resorts with significant underlying real estate value. Park's portfolio currently consists of 45 premium-branded hotels and resorts with over 29,000 rooms primarily located in prime city center and resort locations.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Park Hotels & Resorts Inc. (NYSE:PK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Park Hotels & Resorts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Park Hotels & Resorts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.