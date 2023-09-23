Copeland Capital Management LLC Sells 400 Shares of Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD)

Copeland Capital Management LLC decreased its position in Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD – Free Report) by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,483 shares of the company’s stock after selling 400 shares during the quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Church & Dwight were worth $950,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new position in shares of Church & Dwight in the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Quintet Private Bank Europe S.A. acquired a new position in shares of Church & Dwight in the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Tradition Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Church & Dwight in the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Thompson Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Church & Dwight during the first quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, ST Germain D J Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in Church & Dwight during the fourth quarter worth approximately $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.79% of the company’s stock.

Church & Dwight Stock Performance

Shares of CHD opened at $94.69 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.82 and a beta of 0.47. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $95.52 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $93.79. Church & Dwight Co., Inc. has a 12 month low of $70.16 and a 12 month high of $100.52.

Church & Dwight Announces Dividend

Church & Dwight ( NYSE:CHD Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 28th. The company reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $1.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.42 billion. Church & Dwight had a net margin of 7.93% and a return on equity of 21.12%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.76 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Church & Dwight Co., Inc. will post 3.17 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 15th were given a dividend of $0.2725 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 14th. This represents a $1.09 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.15%. Church & Dwight’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 60.56%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on CHD shares. Barclays increased their price target on Church & Dwight from $78.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 1st. StockNews.com started coverage on Church & Dwight in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Church & Dwight from $91.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 31st. HSBC started coverage on Church & Dwight in a report on Friday. They issued a “hold” rating and a $102.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Church & Dwight from $106.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 31st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Church & Dwight currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $93.82.

Insider Transactions at Church & Dwight

In related news, CFO Richard A. Dierker sold 90,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.80, for a total value of $8,622,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 7,544 shares in the company, valued at approximately $722,715.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Church & Dwight news, CEO Matthew Farrell sold 1,280 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.07, for a total value of $124,249.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 112,444 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,914,939.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Richard A. Dierker sold 90,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.80, for a total transaction of $8,622,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 7,544 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $722,715.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 258,348 shares of company stock valued at $24,793,650 in the last 90 days. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Church & Dwight Profile

Church & Dwight Co, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets household, personal care, and specialty products. It operates in three segments: Consumer Domestic, Consumer International, and Specialty Products Division. The company offers cat litters, carpet deodorizers, laundry detergents, and baking soda, as well as other baking soda based products under the ARM & HAMMER brand; condoms, lubricants, and vibrators under the TROJAN brand; stain removers, cleaning solutions, laundry detergents, and bleach alternatives under the OXICLEAN brand; toothbrushes under the SPINBRUSH brand; home pregnancy and ovulation test kits under the FIRST RESPONSE brand; depilatories under the NAIR brand; oral analgesics under the ORAJEL brand; laundry detergents under the XTRA brand; gummy dietary supplements under the L'IL CRITTERS and VITAFUSION brands; dry shampoos under the BATISTE brand; water flossers and showerheads under the WATERPIK brand; cold shortening and relief products under the ZICAM brand; oral care products under the THERABREATH brand; and acne treatment products under the HERO brand.

