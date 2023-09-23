Patten & Patten Inc. TN Has $1.58 Million Stock Position in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Patten & Patten Inc. TN cut its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report) by 19.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,266 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,024 shares during the quarter. Patten & Patten Inc. TN’s holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust were worth $1,576,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 15,841 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $5,852,000 after acquiring an additional 658 shares in the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 9.1% during the 2nd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 4,003 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,479,000 after acquiring an additional 333 shares in the last quarter. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA now owns 1,472 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $544,000 after acquiring an additional 31 shares in the last quarter. First Financial Corp IN boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 5.2% during the 2nd quarter. First Financial Corp IN now owns 2,728 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,008,000 after acquiring an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sharkey Howes & Javer raised its holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust by 21.2% in the 2nd quarter. Sharkey Howes & Javer now owns 1,782 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $658,000 after buying an additional 312 shares during the last quarter. 43.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ QQQ opened at $357.91 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $372.73 and a 200 day simple moving average of $349.88. Invesco QQQ Trust has a 1 year low of $254.26 and a 1 year high of $387.98.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 19th will be issued a $0.5389 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 18th. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.60%.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

