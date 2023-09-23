KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC Lowers Holdings in Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF (NASDAQ:VIGI)

KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC trimmed its position in Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF (NASDAQ:VIGI – Free Report) by 6.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,579 shares of the company’s stock after selling 230 shares during the quarter. KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $269,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of VIGI. Retirement Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF by 104.5% in the 4th quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 687 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 351 shares in the last quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $59,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $65,000. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF by 34.7% during the first quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 940 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 242 shares during the period. Finally, ZRC Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $81,000.

VIGI opened at $72.36 on Friday. Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF has a 12-month low of $59.94 and a 12-month high of $77.06. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $74.60 and a two-hundred day moving average of $75.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.90 billion, a PE ratio of 18.30 and a beta of 0.77.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 21st. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 19th were issued a dividend of $0.182 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 18th. This represents a $0.73 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.01%.

The Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF (VIGI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Global Ex-U.S. Dividend Growers index, a market-cap-weighted index of developed and emerging market firms (ex-US) that have increased their annual dividends for seven consecutive years. VIGI was launched on Feb 25, 2016 and is managed by Vanguard.

