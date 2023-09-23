KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC Invests $232,000 in PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM)

KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC bought a new position in PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 2,980 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $232,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of PulteGroup by 1.0% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 27,748,609 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,162,667,000 after buying an additional 261,934 shares in the last quarter. Putnam Investments LLC increased its holdings in PulteGroup by 14.7% in the 1st quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 11,010,203 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $641,675,000 after purchasing an additional 1,406,893 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in PulteGroup by 2.3% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,343,160 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $604,439,000 after purchasing an additional 228,040 shares during the last quarter. Greenhaven Associates Inc. boosted its stake in shares of PulteGroup by 2.6% during the second quarter. Greenhaven Associates Inc. now owns 5,783,350 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $449,251,000 after purchasing an additional 144,960 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of PulteGroup by 29.4% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 4,850,407 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $203,232,000 after purchasing an additional 1,101,565 shares during the last quarter. 89.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of PulteGroup stock opened at $73.94 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $80.65 and a 200-day moving average price of $71.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The firm has a market cap of $16.23 billion, a PE ratio of 6.11, a P/E/G ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 1.39. PulteGroup, Inc. has a 1 year low of $35.99 and a 1 year high of $86.15.

PulteGroup ( NYSE:PHM Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 25th. The construction company reported $3.21 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.52 by $0.69. PulteGroup had a net margin of 16.37% and a return on equity of 29.58%. The business had revenue of $4.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.01 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.73 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that PulteGroup, Inc. will post 11.65 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 3rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 15th. PulteGroup’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 5.29%.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of PulteGroup from $93.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 27th. BTIG Research boosted their price target on shares of PulteGroup from $83.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of PulteGroup in a research report on Wednesday, May 31st. They set a “buy” rating and a $95.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com lowered PulteGroup from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on PulteGroup from $90.00 to $104.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, PulteGroup has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $86.27.

About PulteGroup

PulteGroup, Inc, through its subsidiaries, primarily engages in the homebuilding business in the United States. It acquires and develops land primarily for residential purposes; and constructs housing on such land. The company also offers various home designs, including single-family detached, townhomes, condominiums, and duplexes under the Centex, Pulte Homes, Del Webb, DiVosta Homes, American West, and John Wieland Homes and Neighborhoods brand names.

