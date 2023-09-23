Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) Shares Bought by Copeland Capital Management LLC

Copeland Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD – Free Report) by 56.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 74,875 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock after acquiring an additional 26,980 shares during the period. Copeland Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources were worth $15,513,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Pioneer Natural Resources by 3.6% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,337,964 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $884,893,000 after purchasing an additional 149,026 shares in the last quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Pioneer Natural Resources by 46.4% in the fourth quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,242,203 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $968,877,000 after purchasing an additional 1,343,601 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC lifted its holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources by 108.1% in the fourth quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 3,469,309 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $859,012,000 after acquiring an additional 1,802,353 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources by 2.0% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,568,917 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $642,307,000 after acquiring an additional 51,444 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC lifted its holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources by 16.0% in the first quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 1,915,375 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $391,196,000 after acquiring an additional 263,691 shares during the last quarter. 82.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

PXD has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Evercore ISI cut their target price on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $253.00 to $243.00 in a report on Monday, July 10th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $245.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 28th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on Pioneer Natural Resources from $270.00 to $260.00 in a report on Friday, July 14th. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their price target on Pioneer Natural Resources from $196.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $265.45.

Pioneer Natural Resources Trading Up 0.0 %

Pioneer Natural Resources stock opened at $223.07 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $52.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.43. Pioneer Natural Resources has a 1 year low of $177.26 and a 1 year high of $274.70. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $230.90 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $215.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.73.

Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The oil and gas development company reported $4.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.12 by $0.37. The company had revenue of $4.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.68 billion. Pioneer Natural Resources had a return on equity of 25.53% and a net margin of 28.46%. On average, research analysts predict that Pioneer Natural Resources will post 20.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Pioneer Natural Resources Cuts Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 21st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 6th were issued a $1.84 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 5th. This represents a $7.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.30%. Pioneer Natural Resources’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.31%.

About Pioneer Natural Resources

Pioneer Natural Resources Company operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company in the United States. The company explores for, develops, and produces oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and gas. It has operations in the Midland Basin in West Texas. Pioneer Natural Resources Company was founded in 1997 and is headquartered in Irving, Texas.

