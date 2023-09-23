Patten & Patten Inc. TN Has $585,000 Stock Position in GrafTech International Ltd. (NYSE:EAF)

Patten & Patten Inc. TN decreased its stake in GrafTech International Ltd. (NYSE:EAF – Free Report) by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 116,045 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,910 shares during the period. Patten & Patten Inc. TN’s holdings in GrafTech International were worth $585,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Tectonic Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of GrafTech International by 4.3% in the second quarter. Tectonic Advisors LLC now owns 102,187 shares of the company’s stock worth $515,000 after acquiring an additional 4,194 shares during the last quarter. Foundation Resource Management Inc. lifted its position in GrafTech International by 4.9% in the second quarter. Foundation Resource Management Inc. now owns 1,623,918 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,185,000 after purchasing an additional 76,257 shares during the period. Level Four Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in GrafTech International by 31.2% in the second quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC now owns 413,626 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,085,000 after purchasing an additional 98,329 shares during the period. O Keefe Stevens Advisory Inc. lifted its position in GrafTech International by 8.1% in the second quarter. O Keefe Stevens Advisory Inc. now owns 822,124 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,144,000 after purchasing an additional 61,806 shares during the period. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new position in GrafTech International in the first quarter worth $4,320,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.83% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE EAF opened at $3.63 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $930.94 million, a PE ratio of 7.25 and a beta of 1.42. The business has a fifty day moving average of $4.12 and a two-hundred day moving average of $4.50. GrafTech International Ltd. has a 52-week low of $3.32 and a 52-week high of $6.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.90, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a current ratio of 4.10.

GrafTech International ( NYSE:EAF Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $185.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $177.18 million. GrafTech International had a net margin of 14.68% and a return on equity of 40.42%. The firm’s revenue was down 49.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.44 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that GrafTech International Ltd. will post -0.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on GrafTech International from $5.00 to $4.50 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 7th.

GrafTech International Ltd. research, develops, manufactures, and sells graphite and carbon-based solutions worldwide. The company offers graphite electrodes to produce electric arc furnace steel and other ferrous and non-ferrous metals; and petroleum needle coke, a crystalline form of carbon used in the production of graphite electrodes and synthetic graphite.

