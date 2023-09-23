SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF (NYSEARCA:KRE) Shares Sold by KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC

KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC reduced its position in shares of SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF (NYSEARCA:KRE – Free Report) by 12.3% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 5,368 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 753 shares during the quarter. KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF were worth $219,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of KRE. Sculptor Capital LP purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $84,199,000. Two Sigma Investments LP acquired a new stake in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF during the fourth quarter worth $69,548,000. Credit Suisse AG increased its stake in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF by 76.1% during the first quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 963,872 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $42,275,000 after acquiring an additional 416,547 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF by 7.6% in the 1st quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 942,588 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $41,342,000 after purchasing an additional 66,404 shares during the last quarter. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI lifted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF by 300.1% in the 1st quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 715,925 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $31,400,000 after purchasing an additional 536,985 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:KRE opened at $41.16 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.19 and a beta of 1.10. SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF has a 12-month low of $34.52 and a 12-month high of $65.97. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $45.37 and a 200 day moving average price of $43.34.

SPDR KBW Regional Banking ETF, formerly SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Regional Banks Select Industry Index. Its approach is designed to provide portfolios with low portfolio turnover, tracking, and lower costs. As of October 27, 2011, the Company’s holding included Privatebancorp Inc, Webster Finl Corp Conn, Umpqua Hldgs Corp, Firstmerit Corp, East West Bancorp Inc, Fifth Third Bancorp, Fnb Corp Pa, Susquehanna Bancshares Inc and Keycorp New and First Rep Bk San Fran Cali.

