Patten & Patten Inc. TN Increases Position in Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF)

Patten & Patten Inc. TN increased its position in shares of Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF – Free Report) by 3.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 75,527 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,268 shares during the quarter. Patten & Patten Inc. TN’s holdings in Regions Financial were worth $1,346,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Regions Financial by 0.4% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 50,312,924 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $943,529,000 after purchasing an additional 189,323 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in Regions Financial by 34,598.5% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 33,752,303 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $626,443,000 after buying an additional 33,655,030 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Regions Financial by 16.1% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 20,189,021 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $435,275,000 after acquiring an additional 2,802,291 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Regions Financial by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 19,884,039 shares of the bank’s stock worth $368,222,000 after acquiring an additional 275,489 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Regions Financial by 10.9% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 19,712,881 shares of the bank’s stock worth $425,010,000 after acquiring an additional 1,939,092 shares during the last quarter. 75.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Regions Financial alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of Regions Financial from $19.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $22.00 target price on shares of Regions Financial in a report on Monday, July 24th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Regions Financial from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 24th. StockNews.com downgraded Regions Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 12th. Finally, DA Davidson boosted their target price on Regions Financial from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $23.03.

Regions Financial Trading Down 2.0 %

Shares of RF opened at $17.07 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.84. Regions Financial Co. has a one year low of $13.94 and a one year high of $24.33. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $19.19 and a 200 day moving average price of $18.42. The company has a market capitalization of $16.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.29, a P/E/G ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.19.

Regions Financial (NYSE:RF – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 21st. The bank reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59. Regions Financial had a net margin of 26.86% and a return on equity of 16.54%. The business had revenue of $1.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.95 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.59 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Regions Financial Co. will post 2.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Regions Financial Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.62%. This is a boost from Regions Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 31st. Regions Financial’s dividend payout ratio is 41.03%.

Insider Activity

In other Regions Financial news, EVP Ronald G. Smith sold 10,000 shares of Regions Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.93, for a total value of $209,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 281,151 shares in the company, valued at $5,884,490.43. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Regions Financial Company Profile

(Free Report)

Regions Financial Corporation, a financial holding company, provides banking and bank-related services to individual and corporate customers. It operates through three segments: Corporate Bank, Consumer Bank, and Wealth Management. The Corporate Bank segment offers commercial banking services, such as commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, and investor real estate lending; equipment lease financing; deposit products; and securities underwriting and placement, loan syndication and placement, foreign exchange, derivatives, merger and acquisition, and other advisory services.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Regions Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Regions Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.