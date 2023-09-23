Patten & Patten Inc. TN Acquires 575 Shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA)

Patten & Patten Inc. TN lifted its holdings in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA – Free Report) by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 44,374 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 575 shares during the period. Patten & Patten Inc. TN’s holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance were worth $1,264,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Piscataqua Savings Bank lifted its position in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 156.4% during the 1st quarter. Piscataqua Savings Bank now owns 736 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 449 shares during the period. Private Ocean LLC raised its stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 65.6% in the first quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 757 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. American National Bank lifted its position in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 201.1% during the first quarter. American National Bank now owns 807 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 539 shares during the period. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. acquired a new stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance during the first quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Activest Wealth Management bought a new position in Walgreens Boots Alliance in the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.92% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on WBA shares. UBS Group cut their price target on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $37.00 to $35.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 27th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $37.00 to $27.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $40.00 to $35.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 28th. Barclays reduced their price objective on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $38.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 28th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $36.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Walgreens Boots Alliance currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $35.69.

Walgreens Boots Alliance Stock Down 1.5 %

NASDAQ:WBA opened at $21.12 on Friday. Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. has a one year low of $21.05 and a one year high of $42.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.63 and a quick ratio of 0.32. The company has a market cap of $18.23 billion, a PE ratio of -5.50, a P/E/G ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 0.69. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $26.68 and its 200 day simple moving average is $30.48.

Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ:WBA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 27th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $35.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $34.32 billion. Walgreens Boots Alliance had a positive return on equity of 12.62% and a negative net margin of 2.44%. Walgreens Boots Alliance’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.96 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. will post 4 earnings per share for the current year.

Walgreens Boots Alliance Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 21st were paid a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 18th. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.09%. Walgreens Boots Alliance’s payout ratio is -50.00%.

Insider Transactions at Walgreens Boots Alliance

In related news, EVP John Patrick Driscoll bought 5,172 shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 30th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $28.42 per share, for a total transaction of $146,988.24. Following the completion of the acquisition, the executive vice president now directly owns 59,050 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,678,201. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 17.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Walgreens Boots Alliance

Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc operates as a pharmacy-led health and beauty retail company. It operates through two segments, the United States and International. The United States segment sells prescription drugs and an assortment of retail products, including health, wellness, beauty, personal care, consumable, and general merchandise products through its retail drugstores.

