Patten & Patten Inc. TN Purchases 126 Shares of Nestlé S.A. (OTCMKTS:NSRGY)

Patten & Patten Inc. TN raised its holdings in Nestlé S.A. (OTCMKTS:NSRGY – Free Report) by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,051 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 126 shares during the period. Patten & Patten Inc. TN’s holdings in Nestlé were worth $849,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of NSRGY. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in Nestlé by 14.6% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,439 shares of the company’s stock valued at $841,000 after acquiring an additional 822 shares in the last quarter. Mar Vista Investment Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Nestlé by 9.1% in the first quarter. Mar Vista Investment Partners LLC now owns 65,115 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,505,000 after purchasing an additional 5,448 shares during the last quarter. Thomas White International Ltd. grew its stake in Nestlé by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. Thomas White International Ltd. now owns 22,214 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,901,000 after buying an additional 853 shares in the last quarter. SS&H Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Nestlé in the first quarter worth $1,020,000. Finally, Weik Capital Management lifted its stake in Nestlé by 0.9% during the first quarter. Weik Capital Management now owns 69,474 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,039,000 after purchasing an additional 615 shares during the last quarter. 0.97% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have commented on NSRGY shares. Societe Generale upgraded shares of Nestlé from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, September 11th. HSBC upgraded Nestlé from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Nestlé from $152.00 to $153.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $122.25.

NSRGY stock opened at $117.78 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.50. Nestlé S.A. has a fifty-two week low of $102.78 and a fifty-two week high of $131.64. The business’s 50-day moving average is $119.53 and its two-hundred day moving average is $121.36.

Nestlé SA, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a food and beverage company. The company operates through Zone North America; Zone Europe; Zone Asia, Oceania, and Africa; Zone Latin America; Zone Greater China; Nespresso; and Nestlé Health Science segments. It offers baby foods under the Cerelac, Gerber, Nido, and NaturNes brands; bottled water under the Nestlé Pure Life, Perrier, Vittel, Buxton, Erikli, and S.Pellegrino brands; cereals under the Fitness, Nesquik, cheerios, and Lion Cereals brands; and chocolate and confectionery products under the KitKat, Smarties, Aero, Nestle L'atelier, Milkybar, Baci Perugina, Quality Street, and Fitness brands.

