Patten & Patten Inc. TN Has $941,000 Stock Holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY)

Patten & Patten Inc. TN cut its holdings in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY – Free Report) by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 8,305 shares of the company’s stock after selling 233 shares during the quarter. Patten & Patten Inc. TN’s holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF were worth $941,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 107,178.5% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 75,921,028 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,156,076,000 after purchasing an additional 75,850,258 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 12.1% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,648,470 shares of the company’s stock worth $922,406,000 after purchasing an additional 823,118 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 5,582,108 shares of the company’s stock valued at $673,202,000 after acquiring an additional 199,430 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 6.1% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 4,215,395 shares of the company’s stock valued at $493,960,000 after acquiring an additional 243,940 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 9.2% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,907,706 shares of the company’s stock valued at $372,564,000 after purchasing an additional 244,127 shares in the last quarter. 47.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

iShares Select Dividend ETF Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ DVY opened at $111.17 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $114.16 and a 200-day moving average price of $113.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.69 and a beta of 0.87. iShares Select Dividend ETF has a 1 year low of $105.59 and a 1 year high of $126.89.

About iShares Select Dividend ETF

iShares Select Dividend ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones Select Dividend Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Dividend Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of a selected group of equity securities issued by companies that have provided relatively high dividend yields on a consistent basis over time.

