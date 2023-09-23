KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC Purchases 2,857 Shares of Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN)

KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN – Free Report) by 9.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 31,712 shares of the energy company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,857 shares during the quarter. KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC’s holdings in Devon Energy were worth $1,533,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Avion Wealth raised its stake in shares of Devon Energy by 68.7% during the 2nd quarter. Avion Wealth now owns 22,094 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,068,000 after acquiring an additional 9,001 shares in the last quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC grew its position in Devon Energy by 5.6% during the 2nd quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC now owns 87,239 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $4,217,000 after purchasing an additional 4,590 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Alliance Advisory Group LLC grew its position in Devon Energy by 26.7% during the 2nd quarter. Wealth Alliance Advisory Group LLC now owns 21,612 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,045,000 after purchasing an additional 4,560 shares during the last quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in Devon Energy by 5.3% during the 2nd quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC now owns 9,658 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $467,000 after purchasing an additional 483 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Green Square Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in Devon Energy by 25.6% during the 2nd quarter. Green Square Capital Advisors LLC now owns 39,370 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,903,000 after purchasing an additional 8,025 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.34% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have weighed in on DVN. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Devon Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $63.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 13th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Devon Energy from $49.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 18th. Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on shares of Devon Energy from $52.00 to $50.00 in a report on Monday, July 10th. StockNews.com raised shares of Devon Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, September 18th. Finally, Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of Devon Energy from $70.00 to $62.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 24th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Devon Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $63.22.

NYSE:DVN opened at $46.59 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 0.98. The company has a fifty day moving average of $50.82 and a two-hundred day moving average of $50.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.85 billion, a PE ratio of 6.37, a P/E/G ratio of 0.16 and a beta of 2.34. Devon Energy Co. has a fifty-two week low of $44.03 and a fifty-two week high of $78.82.

Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 1st. The energy company reported $1.18 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.18. The company had revenue of $3.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.26 billion. Devon Energy had a net margin of 28.10% and a return on equity of 37.89%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 38.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.59 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Devon Energy Co. will post 5.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 15th will be given a $0.49 dividend. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 14th. Devon Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 10.94%.

In other news, EVP Dennis C. Cameron sold 7,870 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.13, for a total value of $402,393.10. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 210,548 shares in the company, valued at $10,765,319.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 0.63% of the company’s stock.

Devon Energy Corporation, an independent energy company, explores for, develops, and produces oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. It operates in Delaware, Anadarko, Williston, Eagle Ford, and Powder River Basin. The company was incorporated in 1971 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.

