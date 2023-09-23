SPDR Nuveen Barclays Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TFI) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Shares of SPDR Nuveen Barclays Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TFI – Get Free Report) saw an uptick in trading volume on Thursday . 1,199,871 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 59% from the previous session’s volume of 753,347 shares.The stock last traded at $44.42 and had previously closed at $44.84.

SPDR Nuveen Barclays Municipal Bond ETF Trading Up 0.1 %

The business has a fifty day moving average price of $45.49 and a 200 day moving average price of $45.99.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On SPDR Nuveen Barclays Municipal Bond ETF

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Farther Finance Advisors LLC grew its position in SPDR Nuveen Barclays Municipal Bond ETF by 6,940.5% during the second quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 2,605 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,000 after buying an additional 2,568 shares in the last quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Nuveen Barclays Municipal Bond ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $1,801,000. SWS Partners increased its position in shares of SPDR Nuveen Barclays Municipal Bond ETF by 2.0% during the second quarter. SWS Partners now owns 65,904 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,042,000 after purchasing an additional 1,280 shares during the period. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. raised its stake in shares of SPDR Nuveen Barclays Municipal Bond ETF by 2.0% in the second quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 812,492 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,505,000 after purchasing an additional 15,903 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IAG Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in SPDR Nuveen Barclays Municipal Bond ETF in the second quarter worth $197,000. 82.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SPDR Nuveen Barclays Municipal Bond ETF Company Profile

SPDR Lehman Municipal Bond ETF, formerly SPDR Nuveen Barclays Municipal Bond ETF (the Fund), seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital Municipal Managed Money Index (the Index). The Fund uses a passive management strategy designed to track the Index.

