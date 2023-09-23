Keg Royalties Income Fund (TSE:KEG.UN) Hits New 12-Month Low at $13.74

Keg Royalties Income Fund (TSE:KEG.UN – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as C$13.74 and last traded at C$13.80, with a volume of 6170 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$13.95.

Keg Royalties Income Fund Trading Down 0.9 %

The company has a current ratio of 3.00, a quick ratio of 2.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 161.29. The company has a market cap of C$156.74 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.01 and a beta of 1.30. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of C$14.93 and a 200 day moving average price of C$15.44.

Keg Royalties Income Fund Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Investors of record on Friday, September 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.0946 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 20th. This represents a $1.14 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.22%. Keg Royalties Income Fund’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 123.91%.

About Keg Royalties Income Fund

The Keg Royalties Income Fund operates as an unincorporated open-ended limited purpose trust. The company invests in The Keg Rights Limited Partnership, which owns the trademarks, trade names, operating procedures and systems, and other intellectual property used for the operation of Keg steakhouse restaurants and bars.

