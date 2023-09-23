Invesco California AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PWZ) Sees Large Volume Increase

Invesco California AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PWZ – Get Free Report) saw an uptick in trading volume on Thursday . 510,979 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 359% from the previous session’s volume of 111,240 shares.The stock last traded at $23.77 and had previously closed at $24.02.

Invesco California AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF Stock Down 0.1 %

The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $24.33 and its 200 day simple moving average is $24.52.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Invesco California AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in PWZ. Bristlecone Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco California AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF in the first quarter worth $49,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new stake in Invesco California AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $65,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp increased its holdings in shares of Invesco California AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF by 51.4% in the fourth quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 2,877 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 977 shares during the period. ZRC Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco California AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF in the second quarter worth about $72,000. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco California AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $99,000.

About Invesco California AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF

The Invesco California AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF (PWZ) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of insured investment-grade, tax-exempt debt issued by California or any US territory with at least 15 years remaining to maturity. PWZ was launched on Oct 11, 2007 and is managed by Invesco.

