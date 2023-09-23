iShares California Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:CMF) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Shares of iShares California Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:CMF – Get Free Report) saw an uptick in trading volume on Thursday . 383,961 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 93% from the previous session’s volume of 198,985 shares.The stock last traded at $55.40 and had previously closed at $55.81.

iShares California Muni Bond ETF Trading Up 0.2 %

The business has a fifty day moving average price of $56.30 and a 200 day moving average price of $56.70.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On iShares California Muni Bond ETF

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of CMF. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. lifted its stake in iShares California Muni Bond ETF by 40.6% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 8,993,115 shares of the company’s stock worth $516,385,000 after purchasing an additional 2,596,728 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC increased its holdings in iShares California Muni Bond ETF by 523.0% during the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 1,752,031 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,933,000 after purchasing an additional 1,470,818 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. bought a new position in iShares California Muni Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $36,844,000. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in shares of iShares California Muni Bond ETF by 51.5% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,628,301 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,364,000 after purchasing an additional 553,201 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in shares of iShares California Muni Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at $15,813,000.

iShares California Muni Bond ETF Company Profile

iShares California AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P California AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the S&P California AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index), which measures the performance of the investment-grade segment of the California municipal bond market and the components primarily include transportation and utilities companies.

