Ramaco Resources (NASDAQ:METCB) Trading Up 2.8%

Ramaco Resources, Inc. (NASDAQ:METCB – Get Free Report) shares traded up 2.8% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $12.30 and last traded at $12.30. 5,148 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 93% from the average session volume of 72,847 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.97.

Ramaco Resources Price Performance

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.13.

Ramaco Resources (NASDAQ:METCB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $137.47 million during the quarter.

Ramaco Resources Announces Dividend

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The firm also recently disclosed a — dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 15th. Investors of record on Friday, September 1st were issued a $0.1654 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 31st.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Ramaco Resources during the second quarter worth approximately $25,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in shares of Ramaco Resources in the second quarter valued at $38,000. Strs Ohio bought a new stake in shares of Ramaco Resources during the 2nd quarter worth $39,000. California State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new position in shares of Ramaco Resources in the 2nd quarter worth $56,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ramaco Resources during the second quarter valued at $108,000. 9.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Ramaco Resources

Ramaco Resources, Inc operates, develops, and sells metallurgical coal. Its development portfolio includes the Elk Creek project located in southern West Virginia; the Berwind property situated on the border of West Virginia and Virginia; the Knox Creek property is located in Virginia; and the RAM Mine property situated in southwestern Pennsylvania.

