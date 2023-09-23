Allied Properties Real Estate Investment (TSE:AP.UN) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $19.95

Allied Properties Real Estate Investment (TSE:AP.UN – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as C$19.95 and last traded at C$20.02, with a volume of 159630 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$20.44.
A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on Allied Properties Real Estate Investment from C$32.00 to C$27.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 28th. TD Securities decreased their price target on Allied Properties Real Estate Investment from C$32.00 to C$27.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 5th. Scotiabank dropped their price objective on shares of Allied Properties Real Estate Investment from C$35.00 to C$31.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 22nd. National Bankshares reduced their target price on shares of Allied Properties Real Estate Investment from C$27.25 to C$24.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 18th. Finally, Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of Allied Properties Real Estate Investment from C$26.50 to C$26.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 31st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Allied Properties Real Estate Investment currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of C$26.57.
Allied is a leading owner, manager and developer of (i) distinctive urban workspace in Canada's major cities and (ii) network-dense urban data centres in Toronto that form Canada's hub for global connectivity. Allied's business is providing knowledge-based organizations with distinctive urban environments for creativity and connectivity.
