Galway Metals (CVE:GWM) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $0.25

Galway Metals Inc. (CVE:GWM – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low on Thursday . The stock traded as low as C$0.25 and last traded at C$0.26, with a volume of 37500 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$0.26.

Galway Metals Price Performance

The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is C$0.31 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$0.42. The firm has a market cap of C$18.73 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.56 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 4.81 and a current ratio of 3.12.

Get Galway Metals alerts:

Galway Metals (CVE:GWM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 29th. The company reported C($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Equities research analysts anticipate that Galway Metals Inc. will post -0.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Galway Metals Company Profile

Galway Metals Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral resource properties in Canada. The company primarily explores for gold, zinc, copper, silver, and lead deposits. It holds a 100% interest in the Clarence Stream project located in southwest New Brunswick, Canada; and Estrades mine, related Newiska concessions, and adjacent Casa Berardi claims located in western Quebec, Canada.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Galway Metals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Galway Metals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.