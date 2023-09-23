Cordiant Digital Infrastructure (LON:CORD) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $3.00

Cordiant Digital Infrastructure LTD (LON:CORD – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as GBX 3 ($0.04) and last traded at GBX 75.40 ($0.93), with a volume of 2228541 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 72.40 ($0.90).

Cordiant Digital Infrastructure Price Performance

The stock has a market cap of £587.11 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 690.91 and a beta of 0.49. The business has a fifty day moving average of GBX 75.89 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 81.28.

Get Cordiant Digital Infrastructure alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, insider Simon Pitcher acquired 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 18th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 70 ($0.87) per share, for a total transaction of £10,500 ($13,006.32). Corporate insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

About Cordiant Digital Infrastructure

Cordiant Digital Infrastructure Limited is an infrastructure investment fund specializes in investments in buy & build, capital expenditure and bolt-on acquisitions and digital infrastructure assets in the middle-market. It focuses on investing in companies operating in data and cloud centers, mobile telecommunications/ broadcast towers, distributed sensor networks and fibre-optic network assets businesses.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Cordiant Digital Infrastructure Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cordiant Digital Infrastructure and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.