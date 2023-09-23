Northern Graphite (CVE:NGC) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $0.25

Shares of Northern Graphite Co. (CVE:NGC – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week low on Thursday . The stock traded as low as C$0.25 and last traded at C$0.25, with a volume of 14005 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$0.26.
The stock has a market cap of C$32.51 million, a P/E ratio of -2.27 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 61.75, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 2.46. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of C$0.32 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$0.40.
Northern Graphite Corporation engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of graphite and other battery mineral properties in North America. The company holds 100% interests in the Bissett Creek graphite project located in southern Canada, which comprises Ontario mining lease number 109550 covering 565 hectares, and Ontario mining lease number 109335 covering 1,938 hectares; Lac-des-Îles graphite mine in Quebec; and the Mousseau West graphite project located in Quebec.
