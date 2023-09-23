Sirios Resources (CVE:SOI) Sets New 12-Month Low at $0.04

Sirios Resources Inc. (CVE:SOI – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low on Thursday . The company traded as low as C$0.04 and last traded at C$0.04, with a volume of 64676 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$0.04.

Sirios Resources Stock Performance

The company has a market capitalization of C$10.73 million, a P/E ratio of -4.00 and a beta of 1.23. The company’s 50 day moving average is C$0.05 and its 200-day moving average is C$0.06. The company has a current ratio of 4.75, a quick ratio of 9.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.

About Sirios Resources

Sirios Resources Inc explores for and evaluates mineral resources in Canada. The company primarily explores for gold and silver deposits. Its flagship project is the Cheechoo gold project that consists of three blocks of non-contiguous claims comprising 225 claims covering an area of 118 square kilometers in Quebec.

