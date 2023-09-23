MarketWise (NASDAQ:MKTW) Stock Price Down 8.1%

MarketWise, Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTW – Get Free Report) shares were down 8.1% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $1.58 and last traded at $1.58. Approximately 28,367 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 73% from the average daily volume of 106,553 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.72.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on MKTW. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $3.00 price objective on shares of MarketWise in a research report on Friday, August 11th. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $5.50 price target on shares of MarketWise in a report on Friday, June 30th.

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.67 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.83.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 26th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 5th will be paid a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 1st. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.50%.

In other MarketWise news, CEO Amber Lee Mason purchased 19,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 11th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $1.70 per share, for a total transaction of $32,300.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 19,000 shares in the company, valued at $32,300. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other MarketWise news, CEO Amber Lee Mason acquired 19,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 11th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $1.70 per share, for a total transaction of $32,300.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 19,000 shares in the company, valued at $32,300. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Frank Porter Stansberry sold 45,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.30, for a total transaction of $58,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,035,467 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,946,107.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders bought 55,085 shares of company stock valued at $86,006 and sold 399,089 shares valued at $601,023. Insiders own 13.08% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Allianz Asset Management GmbH purchased a new stake in MarketWise during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,893,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of MarketWise by 87.8% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,511,211 shares of the newsletter publisher’s stock valued at $7,133,000 after buying an additional 706,607 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of MarketWise by 659.0% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 88,800 shares of the newsletter publisher’s stock valued at $419,000 after acquiring an additional 77,100 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in MarketWise by 9.4% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 90,125 shares of the newsletter publisher’s stock worth $425,000 after acquiring an additional 7,725 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Delphia USA Inc. purchased a new position in MarketWise in the 1st quarter worth approximately $267,000. 29.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MarketWise, Inc operates a content and technology multi-brand platform for self-directed investors in the United States and Internationally. Its platform includes subscription businesses that provides financial research, software, education, and tools to navigate the financial markets. The company offers various investment strategies, such as value investing, income, growth, commodities, cryptocurrencies, venture, crowdfunded investing, biotechnology, mutual funds, options, and trading; investment research product portfolio through a range of media, including desktops, laptops, tablets, and mobile; and financial newsletters.

