Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY) Insider Sells $355,900.00 in Stock

Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY – Get Free Report) insider Todd G. Hartman sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.18, for a total value of $355,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 21,285 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,515,066.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Best Buy Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE BBY opened at $69.25 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a current ratio of 0.98. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $77.45 and a 200 day moving average price of $76.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.07 billion, a PE ratio of 11.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.54. Best Buy Co., Inc. has a 52 week low of $60.78 and a 52 week high of $93.32.

Best Buy (NYSE:BBY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 29th. The technology retailer reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $9.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.52 billion. Best Buy had a return on equity of 49.40% and a net margin of 2.91%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.54 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Best Buy Co., Inc. will post 6.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Best Buy Dividend Announcement

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 19th will be paid a $0.92 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 18th. This represents a $3.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.31%. Best Buy’s dividend payout ratio is 63.34%.

A number of research firms have issued reports on BBY. TheStreet raised Best Buy from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 29th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Best Buy from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 31st. Truist Financial upped their price objective on Best Buy from $77.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 30th. StockNews.com cut Best Buy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 16th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group upped their price objective on Best Buy from $78.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Best Buy has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $80.67.

Institutional Trading of Best Buy

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA bought a new position in shares of Best Buy during the second quarter worth approximately $25,000. Lansing Street Advisors bought a new position in shares of Best Buy during the second quarter worth approximately $27,000. Arlington Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Best Buy during the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group bought a new position in shares of Best Buy during the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, Clear Street Markets LLC grew its position in Best Buy by 90.6% during the first quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 385 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 183 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.10% of the company’s stock.

About Best Buy

Best Buy Co, Inc engages in the retail of technology products in the United States and Canada. The company operates in two segments, Domestic and International. Its stores provide computing and mobile phone products, such as desktops, notebooks, and peripherals; mobile phones comprising related mobile network carrier commissions; networking products; tablets covering e-readers; smartwatches; and consumer electronics consisting of digital imaging, health and fitness products, home theater, portable audio comprising headphones and portable speakers, and smart home products.

