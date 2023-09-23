X-trackers International Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:HAUZ) Sees Strong Trading Volume

X-trackers International Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:HAUZ – Get Free Report) saw an uptick in trading volume on Thursday . 170,255 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 133% from the previous session’s volume of 73,050 shares.The stock last traded at $19.84 and had previously closed at $20.07.

X-trackers International Real Estate ETF Price Performance

The company has a market cap of $584.29 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.10 and a beta of 0.82. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $20.42 and its 200-day simple moving average is $20.72.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On X-trackers International Real Estate ETF

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in X-trackers International Real Estate ETF stock. Flow Traders U.S. LLC purchased a new stake in X-trackers International Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:HAUZ – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 50,523 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,017,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC owned about 0.17% of X-trackers International Real Estate ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

About X-trackers International Real Estate ETF

The Xtrackers International Real Estate ETF (HAUZ) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in real estate equity. The fund tracks a market-cap weighted index of global real estate stocks, excluding the US, Pakistan, and Vietnam. HAUZ was launched on Oct 1, 2013 and is managed by Xtrackers.

