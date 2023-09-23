Horizon Therapeutics Public (NASDAQ:HZNP) Reaches New 1-Year High at $115.71

Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited (NASDAQ:HZNP – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $115.71 and last traded at $115.60, with a volume of 741770 shares. The stock had previously closed at $115.60.

Several research firms have weighed in on HZNP. StockNews.com upgraded Horizon Therapeutics Public from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 13th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Horizon Therapeutics Public from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, September 1st. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Horizon Therapeutics Public currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $110.71.

The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $107.56 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $106.49. The company has a market capitalization of $26.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 61.82, a PEG ratio of 3.85 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 4.27 and a quick ratio of 4.09.

Horizon Therapeutics Public (NASDAQ:HZNP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $945.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $873.52 million. Horizon Therapeutics Public had a net margin of 12.02% and a return on equity of 20.46%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.07 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited will post 4.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public during the 4th quarter worth about $460,920,000. Soros Fund Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public in the fourth quarter valued at about $325,297,000. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public in the fourth quarter valued at about $249,778,000. Avoro Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in Horizon Therapeutics Public by 36.6% during the fourth quarter. Avoro Capital Advisors LLC now owns 7,000,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $796,600,000 after acquiring an additional 1,875,000 shares during the period. Finally, Farallon Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Horizon Therapeutics Public by 46.7% in the 1st quarter. Farallon Capital Management LLC now owns 5,419,823 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $591,519,000 after purchasing an additional 1,724,900 shares during the period. 80.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited Company, a biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of medicines that address critical needs for people impacted by rare, autoimmune, and severe inflammatory diseases. Its portfolio comprises 12 medicines in the areas of rare diseases, gout, ophthalmology, and inflammation.

