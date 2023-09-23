SL Green Realty (NYSE:SLG) Stock Price Down 7.2%

SL Green Realty Corp. (NYSE:SLG – Get Free Report)’s share price traded down 7.2% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $38.47 and last traded at $38.47. 1,195,712 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 52% from the average session volume of 2,469,004 shares. The stock had previously closed at $41.47.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Bank of America boosted their price target on SL Green Realty from $27.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 8th. Evercore ISI upped their target price on SL Green Realty from $28.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 16th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on SL Green Realty from $41.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, September 11th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of SL Green Realty from $22.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 27th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of SL Green Realty from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $32.00 to $35.00 in a report on Thursday, August 17th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, SL Green Realty has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $34.93.

Get SL Green Realty alerts:

Read Our Latest Research Report on SL Green Realty

SL Green Realty Price Performance

The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $36.79 and its 200 day simple moving average is $29.19. The company has a quick ratio of 2.84, a current ratio of 2.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93.

SL Green Realty (NYSE:SLG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 20th. The real estate investment trust reported ($5.63) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.33 by ($6.96). SL Green Realty had a negative net margin of 50.10% and a negative return on equity of 9.66%. The business had revenue of $221.07 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $178.80 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.87 EPS. SL Green Realty’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that SL Green Realty Corp. will post 5.57 EPS for the current year.

SL Green Realty Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.271 per share. This represents a $3.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.82%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 28th. SL Green Realty’s dividend payout ratio is currently -45.39%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Edwin T. Burton III sold 6,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.30, for a total transaction of $233,240.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 89 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,052.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 5.60% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On SL Green Realty

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Yousif Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in SL Green Realty by 0.8% in the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 37,024 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,006,000 after acquiring an additional 299 shares during the last quarter. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC increased its position in SL Green Realty by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC now owns 10,134 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $305,000 after purchasing an additional 332 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its stake in shares of SL Green Realty by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 55,671 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,877,000 after acquiring an additional 359 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in SL Green Realty by 32.2% in the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,528 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 372 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its position in SL Green Realty by 0.9% in the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 41,461 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,913,000 after purchasing an additional 372 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.40% of the company’s stock.

SL Green Realty Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

3SL Green Realty Corp., Manhattan’s largest office landlord, is a fully integrated real estate investment trust, or REIT, that is focused primarily on acquiring, managing and maximizing value of Manhattan commercial properties. As of June 30, 2022, SL Green held interests in 64 buildings totaling 34.4 million square feet.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for SL Green Realty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SL Green Realty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.