Flux Power (NASDAQ:FLUX) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.01 EPS

Flux Power (NASDAQ:FLUX – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.01, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $16.25 million for the quarter. Flux Power had a negative net margin of 10.16% and a negative return on equity of 62.78%. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.17) earnings per share.

Flux Power Trading Down 17.6 %

Shares of FLUX stock opened at $4.08 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 1.30. Flux Power has a 12-month low of $2.46 and a 12-month high of $7.50. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $4.69 and its 200 day moving average is $4.42.

Insider Buying and Selling at Flux Power

In other news, Director Michael Johnson sold 9,602 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.05, for a total value of $38,888.10. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,380,458 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,740,854.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 30,091 shares of company stock worth $126,293. Insiders own 29.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Flux Power

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Flux Power by 87.9% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 68,211 shares of the company’s stock worth $294,000 after purchasing an additional 31,911 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Flux Power by 1.5% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 183,955 shares of the company’s stock worth $793,000 after acquiring an additional 2,774 shares during the period. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its position in Flux Power by 12.0% in the first quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 47,216 shares of the company’s stock worth $229,000 after acquiring an additional 5,066 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Flux Power by 12.3% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 33,768 shares of the company’s stock worth $164,000 after acquiring an additional 3,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Flux Power by 8.3% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 109,397 shares of the company’s stock valued at $532,000 after acquiring an additional 8,361 shares during the period. 30.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on FLUX shares. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Flux Power in a research report on Friday, September 15th. Lake Street Capital initiated coverage on Flux Power in a report on Thursday, June 8th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

About Flux Power

Flux Power Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiary Flux Power, Inc, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells lithium-ion energy storage solutions for lift trucks, airport ground support equipment, and other industrial and commercial applications in the North America. It offers battery management system (BMS) that provides cell balancing, charging, discharging, monitoring, and communication between the pack and the forklift.

