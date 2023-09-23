Banco Itaú Chile (NYSE:ITCL) Shares Gap Down to $3.37

Banco Itaú Chile (NYSE:ITCL – Get Free Report) gapped down before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $3.37, but opened at $3.24. Banco Itaú Chile shares last traded at $3.24, with a volume of 420 shares trading hands.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Citigroup assumed coverage on Banco Itaú Chile in a report on Wednesday, September 13th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

Banco Itaú Chile Trading Down 1.2 %

The firm has a market capitalization of $2.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.54 and a beta of 1.00. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $3.65. The company has a quick ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 0.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.45.

Banco Itaú Chile (NYSE:ITCL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 28th. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $457.13 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $508.67 million. Banco Itaú Chile had a return on equity of 13.28% and a net margin of 12.17%. Equities research analysts predict that Banco Itaú Chile will post 0.73 EPS for the current year.

Banco Itaú Chile Company Profile

Banco Itaú Chile provides banking services in Chile and Colombia. It provides wholesale and corporate banking; real estate and construction; and retail, private, companies, and personal banking services, as well as treasury and other financial services. The company offers checking accounts, and debit and credit card; credit line, consumer credit installments, mortgage credit, and universal consumer and university credit; and leasing and company credits including short term, fixed long term, and structured credit, as well as factoring, foreign trade exports, such as financing line agreement, import payment order, collection, and letter of credit, financing cash operation services.

