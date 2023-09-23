Asana, Inc. (NYSE:ASAN) CFO Tim M. Wan Sells 14,232 Shares of Stock

Asana, Inc. (NYSE:ASAN – Get Free Report) CFO Tim M. Wan sold 14,232 shares of Asana stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.54, for a total value of $249,629.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 779,553 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,673,359.62. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.
Asana Trading Up 0.3 %
Asana stock opened at $17.14 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.89, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $21.01 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $20.62. Asana, Inc. has a twelve month low of $11.32 and a twelve month high of $27.14.
Asana (NYSE:ASAN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, September 5th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $162.46 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $157.91 million. Asana had a negative net margin of 54.21% and a negative return on equity of 87.79%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.59) EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Asana, Inc. will post -1.34 EPS for the current year.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
ASAN has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Asana from $24.00 to $23.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 6th. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and issued a $30.00 price target on shares of Asana in a research note on Wednesday, September 6th. Citigroup reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $24.00 price objective (down from $26.00) on shares of Asana in a research note on Thursday, September 7th. Piper Sandler reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $24.00 target price on shares of Asana in a research report on Wednesday, September 6th. Finally, DA Davidson lowered shares of Asana from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $21.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, June 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Asana has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $22.00.
Get Our Latest Analysis on Asana
About Asana
Asana, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a work management platform for individuals, team leads, and executives in the United States and internationally. Its platform helps organizations to orchestrate work from daily tasks to cross-functional strategic initiatives; and manages product launches, marketing campaigns, and organization-wide goal settings.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Asana
- Manufacturing Stocks Investing
- 3 Reasons This Sleeping Giant Is About To Wake Up
- The 3 Best Fintech Stocks to Buy Now
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 9/18 – 9/22
- Stock Market Holidays 2022-2025 – Here’s When the NYSE and NASDAQ Will be Closed
- 52-week Low Names To Tip The Upside Scale In Your Favor
Receive News & Ratings for Asana Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Asana and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.