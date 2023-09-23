Asana, Inc. (NYSE:ASAN) CFO Tim M. Wan Sells 14,232 Shares of Stock

Asana, Inc. (NYSE:ASAN – Get Free Report) CFO Tim M. Wan sold 14,232 shares of Asana stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.54, for a total value of $249,629.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 779,553 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,673,359.62. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Asana Trading Up 0.3 %

Asana stock opened at $17.14 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.89, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $21.01 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $20.62. Asana, Inc. has a twelve month low of $11.32 and a twelve month high of $27.14.

Asana (NYSE:ASAN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, September 5th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $162.46 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $157.91 million. Asana had a negative net margin of 54.21% and a negative return on equity of 87.79%. The company's revenue for the quarter was up 20.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.59) EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Asana, Inc. will post -1.34 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in Asana by 118.7% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,216 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 660 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of Asana by 120.4% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,578 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 862 shares during the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of Asana during the 1st quarter worth $33,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Asana during the 1st quarter worth $33,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Asana by 765.1% during the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,829 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 2,502 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 26.21% of the company’s stock.

ASAN has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Asana from $24.00 to $23.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 6th. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and issued a $30.00 price target on shares of Asana in a research note on Wednesday, September 6th. Citigroup reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $24.00 price objective (down from $26.00) on shares of Asana in a research note on Thursday, September 7th. Piper Sandler reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $24.00 target price on shares of Asana in a research report on Wednesday, September 6th. Finally, DA Davidson lowered shares of Asana from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $21.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, June 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Asana has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $22.00.

About Asana

Asana, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a work management platform for individuals, team leads, and executives in the United States and internationally. Its platform helps organizations to orchestrate work from daily tasks to cross-functional strategic initiatives; and manages product launches, marketing campaigns, and organization-wide goal settings.

