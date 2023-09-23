Insider Selling: HashiCorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCP) CFO Sells 9,988 Shares of Stock

HashiCorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCP – Get Free Report) CFO Navam Welihinda sold 9,988 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.07, for a total value of $230,423.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 71,909 shares in the company, valued at $1,658,940.63. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.
HashiCorp Price Performance
Shares of HashiCorp stock opened at $23.00 on Friday. HashiCorp, Inc. has a 52 week low of $21.50 and a 52 week high of $37.31. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $27.66 and a 200-day moving average price of $28.56.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on HCP shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on HashiCorp from $32.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 8th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on HashiCorp from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 1st. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on HashiCorp from $36.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Friday, September 1st. Citigroup reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $28.00 price target on shares of HashiCorp in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 price target on shares of HashiCorp in a research note on Monday, September 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $34.87.
Institutional Trading of HashiCorp
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of HashiCorp in the first quarter worth approximately $33,000. Whittier Trust Co. raised its stake in shares of HashiCorp by 149.7% in the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 874 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 524 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in shares of HashiCorp by 167.6% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 918 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 575 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of HashiCorp in the second quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of HashiCorp in the first quarter valued at approximately $50,000. 45.93% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About HashiCorp
HashiCorp, Inc provides multi-cloud infrastructure automation solutions worldwide. The company offers Terraform, an infrastructure provisioning product that applies an Infrastructure-as-Code approach, where processes and configuration required to support applications are codified and automated instead of being manual and ticket-based; and Vault, a secrets management and data protection product, which enables security teams to apply policies based on application and user identity to govern access to credentials and secure sensitive data.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than HashiCorp
- Best ESG Stocks: 11 Best Stocks for ESG Investing
- 3 Reasons This Sleeping Giant Is About To Wake Up
- How to Invest in Cannabis, Step by Step
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 9/18 – 9/22
- Compound Interest and Why It Matters When Investing
- 52-week Low Names To Tip The Upside Scale In Your Favor
Receive News & Ratings for HashiCorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HashiCorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.